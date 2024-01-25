Wexford tech company Scurri to create 40 new jobs

Scurri is hiring staff across its engineering, sales, marketing and support departments. The new staffers will aid its further growth in Europe.

Scurri, a Wexford-headquartered company that makes software to manage deliveries, is expanding its operation in the town. Scurri launched in 2010, and since then it has grown its footprint to cater to clients all over Ireland, the UK and the rest of Europe.

Its expansion centres around a new office on Selskar Street in the centre of Wexford town that has capacity for more than 100 workers. The office was officially opened today (25 January), and Scurri announced that it is recruiting 40 new staff over the next 24 months to fuel its growth.

The company has been steadily expanding over the past few years. In 2021, it announced plans to almost triple its workforce.

CEO and founder of Scurri Rory O’Connor described the opening of the new office today as “another milestone in Scurri’s journey, which gets more and more exciting every day”.

“As we remain firmly focused on expansion and growth in 2024, it’s very important to create a business base that gives our team the best quality of life possible, and Wexford provides the ideal location to make that work-life balance easier to achieve. We’re very proud to have opened our new HQ in our hometown of Wexford.”

The office was designed by a local architect and fitted with collaboration spaces, a gym and a canteen. As well as its Wexford office, Scurri has an office in London.

The 40 new roles will be in engineering, sales, marketing and support. The incoming staff members will join the company as it targets further growth across European markets.

Scurri works with a lot of leading European e-commerce retailers. Its tech connects and optimises the entire online ordering, shipping and delivery process for these retailers.

To date, the company has raised €15.3m in investment through Gresham House, ACT & Episode, Enterprise Ireland and other private angel investors.

