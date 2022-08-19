US fintechs Segpay and FreedomPay are expanding in Ireland

Segpay is looking for tech support workers at its Dublin office, while FreedomPay is hiring ‘tech wizards’ in Ireland as part of a global expansion.

Florida-headquartered digital payments processing company Segpay and Pennsylvania-headquartered payments platform FreedomPay have both selected Ireland as a location from which to expand.

Segpay’s CEO, Cathy Beardsley, told SiliconRepublic.com that the company plans to double its Irish headcount over the coming year. It expanded with a new office in Dublin’s Ballsbridge recently and currently employs seven staff there.

Beardsley said Segpay would be hiring for a number of tech support roles over the next few months.

Segpay, which was founded in 2005, has around 70 employees in total.

Dublin has been the location of the company’s EU headquarters since 2020. Segpay selected Ireland as a key location from which to serve its European customers post-Brexit and it is a licensed payment institution with the Central Bank of Ireland.

According to Beardsley, the company picked Ireland because it is “known for being a tech hub and a financial hub and very supportive to businesses”. She said the fact Ireland has an English-speaking workforce and is located near the UK also influenced the decision.

Meanwhile, FreedomPay has also designated Ireland as a “key hiring hub” for its business, a company spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com. The company is currently hiring for a number of engineering and tech support roles in Dublin.

“FreedomPay is targeting Ireland as a key hiring hub not only to support our massive growth and scale across the EU, but for its top-tier talent across the country,” they added.

The company recently announced plans to expand across the board into new markets including the Middle East, South America, China, Africa and APAC. It is hiring hundreds of technologists globally over the next 12 to 18 months to support this expansion, with remote and in-office positions.

David Knowlton, CTO at FreedomPay, said it was “looking to hire a force of tech wizards with a passion for payments and tech”. It will be offering roles for graduates and experienced professionals in areas such as software engineering and development.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.