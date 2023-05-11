Shein opens IT hub in Dublin creating 30 new tech jobs

A representative from Shein called the move to open its IT hub in Dublin an ‘an important milestone’ in the company’s growth in EMEA.

Online fashion retailer Shein has opened a new IT hub in Dublin today (11 May). The capital will also be the brand’s EMEA headquarters.

Shein is planning to hire 30 people in Ireland by the end of this year, with a view to possibly increase that number in the future.

The roles will be across data analytics, security engineering, finance management and legal. Shein will also bring its graduate programme to Ireland.

Commenting at a ceremony held to mark the official opening of Shein’s Dublin branch, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said, “These positions will be in a range of specialist areas and no doubt Shein will have no problem filling these rolls from our skilled workforce.”

“It is a vote of confidence that another global leader has chosen Ireland to launch their EMEA HQ and highlights that we have the environment to attract FDI companies to our shores,” he added.

IDA Ireland’s CEO Michael Lohan called the Singapore-headquartered company “a welcome addition to Ireland’s IT sector”.

The brand has made monetary donations and donations-in kind to Irish charities such as The Marie Keating Foundation and the Saint Vincent de Paul.

As well as its Irish hub, Shein has also recently opened three distribution centres in Poland, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, to boost fulfilment in the EMEA region.

Leonard Lin, global head of government relations for Shein singled out Ireland’s “pro-business environment and great access to talent” for praise.

“Our Dublin office opening marks an important milestone in Shein’s growth in EMEA – which is one of our most important markets,” he said.

In 2022 Shein found itself in hot water when it was fined $1.9m for a data breach that happened in 2018 resulting in millions of people’s accounts being compromised.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.