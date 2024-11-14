SiriusXM announces 200 new Ireland-based jobs

The company is looking to hire in a number of areas, such as software development, automotive technology and engineering.

US audio entertainment company SiriusXM has today (14 November) announced the creation of 200 new jobs in Ireland to be filled over the next few years. The news was unveiled at the grand opening of the platform’s new Dublin-based technology hub, which was announced this summer.

Headquartered in New York, SiriusXM was founded after a merger in 2008 and has more than 33m subscribers worldwide.

With support from IDA Ireland, the company is looking to hire roughly 200 professionals in the areas of software development, automotive technology, engineering, adtech and data science analytics, many of whom will be responsible for the development of scalable software for SiriusXM’s streaming services and entertainment platforms.

The Dublin team will modernise SiriusXM’s adtech infrastructure, working on efficiency and scalability, as well as creating new solutions for music discovery, content engagement and subscription enhancement, the company said.

Details on career opportunities at SiriusXM can be found here.

“Dublin is a globally recognised hub for technology expertise, and we are excited to have opened our new space here and expand our roster of leading technologists. Our team in Dublin will work alongside our global team of experts to continue to innovate and expand on our portfolio of audio entertainment and adtech products,” said Joe Inzerillo, the EVP and chief product and technology officer at SiriusXM.

Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland, welcomed the news as a “strong vote of confidence” in Ireland’s technology ecosystem. “With access to a highly skilled talent pool, Ireland continues to be an attractive destination for innovative companies looking to invest in cutting-edge solutions,” he said.

