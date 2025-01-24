Northern Irish StormHarvester to double workforce after £8.4m raise

The company has announced new roles in sales, marketing and tech.

StormHarvester, a Northern Irish green-tech firm, has received an £8.4m investment, positioning the company to double its workforce in the region over the next three years.

The new roles will span sales, marketing and technical and engineering roles. The company is currently recruiting for an engineering manager and a technical support engineer, among other roles.

Comprising of funding from YFM Equity Partners and Emerald Technology Ventures, the fresh investment will also facilitate the expansion of its product range, as well as its sales and marketing capabilities, allowing for acceleration into newer markets including Australasia and North America, whilst strengthening its presence at home, the company said.

Founded in 2012, StormHarvester uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist wastewater utilities to better manage their networks, responding to increasing risks on water systems from urbanisation, climate change and population growth.

The company, with a current workforce of 50, provides a number of AI-based products, including a Sewer Suite that uses machine learning and hyperlocal rainfall forecasting to predict blockages and inflow levels, as well as a network manager to reduce sewer overflows and reduce energy consumption.

While the company’s Smart Tank works by continually monitoring short and medium term rainfall forecasts, automatically adjusting levels in the tank to allow for both rainwater harvesting and excess stormwater storage.

“This significant investment represents a transformative step in our company’s journey, fuelling our expansion and creating exciting opportunities for Northern Ireland’s job market,” said StormHarvester CEO Brian Moloney.

“We’re thrilled to announce new positions spanning sales and marketing roles to drive our global reach, alongside cutting-edge technical roles that will shape the future of our smart technology as we advance our innovative product roadmap.”

While YFM partner Mike Clarke said: “Having been the first to market in the UK, the StormHarvester team has carved out a market-leading position, expanding to meet ever-growing demand from the utilities sector. The company is now focused on international expansion, and we are excited to be supporting its scale-up journey.

“More importantly, we are immensely proud to be associated with a company that is making a tangible difference in reducing pollution and flooding. By enabling utilities to proactively manage their networks, StormHarvester’s technology is setting a new standard in environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

Last year, CeADAR, the Irish Research Centre for Applied AI, announced that it is developing an early warning system for communities that are at risk of severe flooding.

While in 2023, Google announced that Ireland will be included in Flood Hub, a service where it uses AI to forecast floods. However, the company’s AI flood predictions are not available widely in the country.

