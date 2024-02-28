Headshot of Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly wearing a black suit and standing in front of a wall that has the Suir logo on it.
Jobs News
Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly. Image: Colin Shanahan/DigiCol Photography

Waterford engineering firm Suir to create 200 jobs after strong 2023

1 hour ago

Founded in Kilkenny in 1984, Suir Engineering was acquired by private equity group Duke Street in 2022.

Waterford-based Suir Engineering is creating 200 jobs this year after a whopping 41pc turnover growth rate in 2023.

In an announcement today, Suir CEO John Kelly said the engineering company reported a turnover of €429m last year and has improved its liquidity base over the past 12 months.

Suir provides mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and high-voltage engineering services across Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and most recently, Finland and the UK. This year the firm marks 40 years in the business.

Clients come from a range of industries, including pharmaceutical, life sciences and data centres, and the company said it has been growing its portfolio in the energy, power and renewables sector.

Kelly said that Suir’s energy business has quadrupled in size in the last six years. The division now generates €120m each year, with novel electrical power projects across Ireland and the UK.

Hiring Now

“We are marking our 40th anniversary in 2024 and already, it’s shaping up to be our strongest ever given the €500 million order intake last year,” Kelly said.

“This is a testament to our highly skilled workforce and a demonstration of the confidence our clients have in our work and our people. Having closed the 2023 management accounts, we’re really pleased to be able to lay such strong foundations for 2024 and are optimistic that we will achieve another record-breaking performance, with new opportunities on the horizon.”

To mark the next phase of growth at the company, Kelly said Suir will create 200 new jobs to bring its headcount from 1,500 to 1,700 this year. It currently has vacancies for electricians, engineers and instrument technicians, among others.

Suir was founded in Kilkenny in 1984 and was acquired in 2022 by private equity group Duke Street in a deal reportedly worth up to €80m. While the company is headquartered in Waterford, it has offices in Dublin, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Frankfurt.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

Vish Gain
By Vish Gain

Vish Gain is a journalist with Silicon Republic since July 2021. He has previously worked as a freelance journalist, writing about business and climate change in Europe. When he’s not writing and editing articles, he’s usually going on long walks around the city, learning Irish or thinking about puns to include in his next headline.

More from careers

Headshot of Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly wearing a black suit and standing in front of a wall that has the Suir logo on it.
Belfast-based PAC Group to create 18 jobs, including engineering roles
Headshot of Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly wearing a black suit and standing in front of a wall that has the Suir logo on it.
IT.ie to create 30 new jobs across Dublin, Cork and Galway
Headshot of Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly wearing a black suit and standing in front of a wall that has the Suir logo on it.
Dublin’s Qualcom creates 33 jobs in Ireland after revenue surge
Headshot of Suir Engineering CEO John Kelly wearing a black suit and standing in front of a wall that has the Suir logo on it.
Galway’s Buymedia to create 100 jobs over four years

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading