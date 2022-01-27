Alex Collmer, CEO VidMob and Lisa Haskins, director of marketing and operations, EMEA and APAC for VidMob with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Image: Julien Behal Photography
Alex Collmer, CEO of VidMob, and Lisa Haskins, director of marketing and operations for EMEA and APAC at VidMob, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Image: Julien Behal Photography

US marketing tech platform VidMob to hire 75 new staff in Ireland

After moving its EMEA base to Dublin, VidMob is planning further expansion.

New York-headquartered marketing tech platform VidMob plans to double its Dublin headcount this year and create up to 75 new jobs in total over the next three years.

The company currently employs 21 people at its EMEA base in Dublin, with an office on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. As part of its expansion plans, it will be hiring across software engineering, marketing, client services and sales.

VidMob has had an Irish office since 2019, when it decided to move its EMEA headquarters from the UK to Ireland. The US company cited talent availability in Dublin, better access to partners and remaining within the EU.

VidMob’s CEO and founder, Alex Collmer, met with Government officials, IDA Ireland representatives, and clients and associates from the social media and digital tech sector to mark the official opening of the VidMob’s newly designated EMEA hub.

“Our move was due not only to access to Europe, but also the local access to exceptional talent and to partners such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Google, whose headquarters for EMEA are also based in Dublin,” he said.

The company’s Dublin-based director of marketing and operations in EMEA and APAC, Lisa Haskins, hosted the meeting. She joined VidMob in 2019 from LinkedIn’s Dublin operation.

Haskins said the company is hoping to grow its SME business in Ireland, which the new hires will be involved in.

“Some of the best well-educated talent globally is right here on our doorstep, so as well as attracting industry executives, we will work with colleges to help develop graduates with the skills to meet demand for our innovative offering,” she said, adding that VidMob is planning to be in Ireland “for the long haul”.

The company will rely on the Dublin office for its expansion across Europe, with a focus on the UK, Switzerland, France and Germany.  It is planning new e-commerce initiatives as well as ongoing investment in advanced technology and data science to help clients maximise the value of marketing tech.

