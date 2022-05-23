WANdisco to invest £7m in R&D and create 33 jobs at its Belfast base

The new roles include software engineers, user acceptance testers, customer success executives and managerial positions.

Data-focused company WANdisco is significantly expanding its base in Northern Ireland with a £7m investment that will create 33 jobs in Belfast.

Dual-headquartered in Sheffield in UK and San Ramon in California, WANdisco provides live data migration and replication services to global organisations with the aim of accelerating digital transformation in the cloud.

The company’s patented LiveData Platform allows customers to automate the migration of their on-premises data to the cloud while cutting down on business risk and operational downtime, potentially reducing the time taken from months or years to a matter of days.

WANdisco’s latest investment comes with the backing of Invest NI, which has offered the company nearly £1m to support R&D, skills development and the creation of 33 new jobs.

Roles being hired for include software engineers, user acceptance testers, customer success executives and managerial positions. Recruitment is now underway, with three job positions already taken.

George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI, said that WANdisco is one of the 70pc of inward investors that reinvest in Northern Ireland, tying in with a plan by the Department for the Economy to “ensure that innovation is at the forefront of future thinking in our region”.

“WANdisco is a great example of a company that recognises this, showing that investing in innovation can lead to long-term commercial benefits, including job creation and increased external sales.”

McKinney added that Invest NI’s almost decade-long support for WANdisco is “reaping significant benefits” for the company and for Northern Ireland’s economy, with the 33 jobs expected to contribute almost £1.6m in annual salaries to the local economy.

Globally, the company has more than 180 employees across offices in San Ramon, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle upon Tyne, China, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

WANdisco CEO David Richards said that the company’s LiveData Platform has “performed well” in markets across Europe and the US, and that the latest investment will be used to increase the platform’s functionality to integrate it with international cloud service providers.

He also announced a new training programme for the Northern Ireland team that will boost the skills of WANdisco employees.

“The programme will support the team to upskill in the areas of cloud technology, management and sales. The R&D project will also create an additional 11 roles, which will see our headcount double in Northern Ireland over the next three years.”

