Waterman Tecsar Engineering Alliance to create 100 new jobs for Cork

Waterman Tecsar Engineering Alliance has announced plans to hire 100 professionals over the next three years, as it expands its operations in Ireland. The hiring process has begun, with 25 engineers already working out at the new Cork office located just off the Bandon Road Roundabout.

Waterman Tecsar is looking to recruit broadly across the engineering sector and is aiming to hire professionals skilled in areas such as process piping, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civil structural engineering.

The organisation, which offers engineering services for industrial projects, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and refinery sectors, was established by two engineering companies, Ireland-based Waterman Consulting Engineers and Canadian Tecsar Engineering Inc, which united to expand in Europe. The two businesses were officially aligned in 2023.

The business lead at Waterman Tecsar, Conor MacSweeney said: “My parents were both born and raised in Cork, moved to Canada and started Tecsar Engineering 45 years ago. We wanted to return to their roots and were really excited when an opportunity for this alliance arose with Waterman Consulting Engineering.

“Both companies shared the same principles of client first with preparation being key to the success of every project we undertake. I am really looking forward to expanding our services both in Canada, USA and Ireland but also in Europe, which I believe will be a strong possibility thanks to this union.

“We chose Cork because it is a fantastic place to do business, with so many amazing industries, who we are excited to work with. Plus, a strong talented workforce. Over the next three years we are growing our team by 100 people here in Ireland, with new hires complimenting our existing specialist engineering teams.”

Late last year, biopharma multinational BioMarin unveiled plans for a €60m investment to expand its Shanbally, Co Cork facility. The expansion will include a four-story laboratory facility that will enable the company to increase its production capacity.

