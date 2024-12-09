BioMarin announces €60m Cork expansion

Today’s announcement comes after a €38m investment in the facility just last year.

Biopharma multinational BioMarin has announced today (9 December) a new €60m investment to expand its Shanbally, Co Cork facility.

According to the company, which employs more than 500 people in Ireland, the expansion will result in a new four-story laboratory facility, enabling the company to increase its production capacity for currently approved medicines while creating new room for future growth.

Today’s announcement comes after a previous €38m investment in the facility just last year, which boosted the company’s manufacturing capacity.

The 2023 expansion was an aseptic production facility from which the company manufactured, packaged and labelled its therapies for global distribution. The expansion – which made the Cork site BioMarin’s largest manufacturing facility outside the US – also allowed the company to begin end-to-end manufacturing for a number of its commercial products, as well as produce additional clinical and commercial products, including gene therapies.

BioMarin operates at the two sites in Ireland – the Cork manufacturing facility, which opened in 2012, and the Earlsfort Terrace site in Dublin, which opened in 2019 and serves as BioMarin’s headquarters for Canada and Europe.

“This investment in our Cork facility reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing our industry-leading global manufacturing capabilities and supporting the growth of our innovative medicines for our people living with rare conditions around the world,” said Evelyn Marchany Garcia, senior vice-president and chief quality officer of BioMarin.

“The Shanbally facility plays a crucial role in our global network, and this expansion emphasises our confidence in Ireland’s skilled workforce and the strategic importance of this site to BioMarin’s long-term success.”

Earlier this year, BioMarin Pharmaceutical was declared the best company to work for in Ireland by LinkedIn in its latest annual ranking of employers.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.