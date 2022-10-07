Waters to create 20 Wexford jobs in €6m site expansion

The multinational is looking for development scientists, product managers, automation engineers, manufacturing operators and more.

Waters Corporation is celebrating 25 years in Ireland by expanding its clinical diagnostics R&D facility in Wexford.

The US-headquartered lab equipment and software manufacturer is investing €6m to expand its operations and develop new diagnostic products.

A Waters spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com that the company expects to create at least 20 new scientific jobs at the facility by 2024. Current jobs on Waters’ careers page include development scientist, senior product manager, automation engineer, manufacturing operator and planning manager.

Waters has been a significant employer in Wexford since establishing a base there in 1997, with more than 400 people employed at the site today.

This facility in Drinagh is one of Waters’ key global sites, manufacturing various in-vitro diagnostic systems, reagent kits and software used by thousands of hospitals and laboratories worldwide.

The fresh investment is part of the multinational’s strategic mission to evaluate the potential of its mass spectrometry technologies for broader diagnostic use, in areas of early disease detection such as cancer screening.

Waters Wexford GM Liam Hore said the expansion is a “tremendous step forward” for the company’s clinical diagnostics business.

“With the creation of new jobs and opening of new lab space in Wexford, our R&D centre will make it possible for Waters’ mass spectrometry technology to play an even greater role in clinical diagnostics, raising the standard of accuracy in the diagnosis of many clinical conditions where the performance of existing tests is lacking,” Hore added.

The investment is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said it will “bolster the thriving life sciences cluster in the region”.

“This €6m R&D investment will further improve Waters’ mass spectrometry offerings for clinical diagnostics,” Varadkar said. “These developments have real-life impacts, improving the outcome for many conditions, including early disease detection.”

Waters currently employs more than 7,800 employees worldwide and operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities. The multinational has products available in more than 100 countries.

