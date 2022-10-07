Galway SaaS company Channel Mechanics to hire 50 new staff

The company is hiring for roles across software development, QA, sales, marketing, business analysis and customer success.

Channel Mechanics has today (7 October) officially opened its new headquarters in Galway.

The tech company has also announced plans to create 50 new jobs over the next 12 months to support growth and market demand for its platform.

Founded in 2010 in Galway, Channel Mechanics provides a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform to vendors and distributors who go to market through the channel. Its tech aims to help vendors simplify their route to market, enabling them to manage their partner programmes, build partner loyalty and scale their businesses.

The company has opened offices in the UK and the US to facilitate demand for its services.

It is now looking to recruit 50 highly skilled people, with roles available across software development, QA, sales, marketing, business analysis and customer success.

Kenneth Fox, CEO of Channel Mechanics, said the company looks forward to welcoming new staff members to its new “state-of-the-art” Galway offices.

He said the decision to open a new base in Galway was “a culmination of many years of hard work and dedication by the team here at Channel Mechanics”.

“This new HQ will support our expansion plans for the years ahead and we look forward to welcoming customers and new team members to this wonderful new workspace,” Fox said.

Channel Mechanics is backed by Enterprise Ireland. Kevin Sherry, executive director at the State agency, welcomed its expansion plans.

“Channel Mechanics’ presence in Galway makes an important contribution to prosperity at regional level as well as to the positioning of Ireland as innovators in the space of channel programme management solutions globally,” he said.

“Our aim is to help more Irish companies like Channel Mechanics to compete and win sustained business in global markets. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the team to continue to support their growth ambitions as they expand their customer base internationally whilst continuing to create jobs here in Ireland.”

More information about the roles available at Channel Mechanics can be found on its website.

