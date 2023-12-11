WP Engine adds 20 roles to its Limerick hub

Vacancies at WP Engine Ireland include roles such as software engineers, pricing analysts, technical support roles and more.

US tech company WP Engine is hiring at its Limerick office as it accelerates its growth in Europe.

The WordPress company, which provides managed hosting as well as e-commerce and enterprise offerings, is hiring for 20 new roles in Ireland, which includes software engineers, pricing analysts, technical support and more.

The company first came to Europe with a London office in 2014, followed by a Limerick office in 2016. At the time, it announced 100 new roles for the region.

Now in its seventh year in Ireland, WP Engine has grown from a team of 10 to more than 150 employees. While the staff initially focused on technical WordPress support, it has grown to include all functions of the business.

Haidee McMahon, WP Engine’s Limerick site lead, said the Limerick office is “essential” to the company’s European strategy. “We’re delighted by the superb emerging talent that we can employ to support Ireland’s growth in the tech industry and more specifically WP Engine’s growth on a global scale.”

Darren O’Dwyer, lead recruiter for Europe at WP Engine, said Ireland boasts “exceptional engineering prowess”, especially in the area of e-commerce.

“As the Irish tech industry continues to produce global tech leaders and trailblazers, WP Engine is dedicated to nurturing this talent, expanding the functions that are present here, investing in individuals and continuing its progress in developing unparalleled technical support in Europe,” he said.

“We really are doubling down and building a team in Ireland that is given a world-class working environment to thrive and is focused on providing the best quality operations possible.”

Earlier this year, WP Engine was named one of Ireland’s best workplaces. It also expanded its workforce in July 2022 and all current vacancies embrace both hybrid and remote working.

