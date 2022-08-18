Galway’s Xerotech to create 50 new jobs at manufacturing facility

Xerotech has worked with the European Space Agency on building battery-safety tech for its space missions. It created 70 jobs last year.

Battery systems manufacturing company Xerotech is recruiting for 50 new positions at its Claregalway facility in Galway.

Xerotech currently employs more than 100 people in Galway. It has already significantly ramped up its staff headcount since 2020 to cope with demand for its services.

Last February, it hired 70 people in Galway.

The company makes advanced lithium-ion battery systems for use across construction, agriculture and mining machinery. It was founded in 2015.

Xerotech is hoping to fill the new roles by the end of the year. Jobs available include line operatives, executive assistants, design engineering, manufacturing engineering, supply chain, injection moulding, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding and automation roles.

“We are eager to add global top talent to our team, driven by our latest expansion at our facility here in Galway,” said Dr Barry Flannery, founder and CEO of Xerotech.

Flannery added that while the last decade centred around electrifying cars, the current decade would focus on electrifying everything else, from 400-ton mining dumpers to road sweepers to boats.

He said Xerotech is already “leading the world in this space with customers in many parts of the world.”

The company has worked with the European Space Agency on building battery-safety tech for space missions.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, singled Xerotech out as one of the organisation’s fastest growing portfolio companies. It has “rapidly established itself as a leader in off-highway electrification,” while its growth “significantly enhances Ireland’s ambition to be a key player in the global race to electrification,” said Clancy.

As well as growing its team, Xerotech is continuing to expand its operations in the Claregalway Corporate Park in Galway. It is adding more buildings and extensions. It expects to exceed an 80,000 sq ft footprint by mid-2023.

