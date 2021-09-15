Zazzle to expand European HQ, creating 50 jobs in Cork

The e-commerce platform for custom products is also hiring now for seasonal roles.

Zazzle, an online marketplace for custom-designed products, is expanding in Cork with recruitment underway for 50 new jobs.

The US company established its European headquarters in Cork in 2013 and currently employs 225 people there.

Zazzle is now hiring for jobs created in engineering and other technical areas, to be filled over the next three years. These strategic engineering jobs will have a vital role to play in the company’s continued growth, it said in a statement.

Zazzle is also recruiting for seasonal staff to fill up to 130 fixed-term contracts. These roles are mainly in customer support and are remote working positions open to any candidate across the Republic of Ireland.

“Zazzle has benefited from, and is thrilled to continue, our commitment to the Republic of Ireland,” said company CEO Robert Beaver.

“We value our relationships with the Cork community and are eager to bring on more Ireland-based talent. Our Cork-based Zazzlers are an integral part of our global team,” he added.

Zazzle is an online marketplace where users can create custom designs across more than 1,000 product categories, from T-shirts and wall art to electronics and accessories. The company has secured partnerships with brands such as Disney and Marvel so that its customers can use iconic characters and designs.

Products ordered from Zazzle are manufactured on-demand, typically within 24 hours. Underpinning this operation is Zazzle’s custom-built hardware and manufacturing systems, and patented software and technology tools.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, a Silicon Valley stronghold, Zazzle was established in 2005. Its expansion in Ireland is supported by the State through IDA Ireland.

“Zazzle’s decision to expand their operations in Cork is welcome news,” said IDA CEO Martin Shanahan. “The addition of a new strategic function demonstrates the company’s commitment to Cork and the south-west region. I wish them every success.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said: “These are great jobs for skilled engineers, offering really good opportunities for those working in and around Cork.

“Ireland offers the right conditions for tech firms seeking to grow in the European market and this announcement is yet another example of our success in attracting high-quality investment and jobs.”