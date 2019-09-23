80 new jobs announced for Castlebar with Fort Wayne Metals expansion

The new facility represents an investment of €10m and is set to create the new jobs in the region over the next five years.

80 new jobs were today (23 September) announced by an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after he officially opened a new Fort Wayne Metals 45,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Castlebar last Friday.

The new facility represents an investment of €10m and is set to create up to 80 new jobs in the region over the next five years. Its expansion will grow the company’s development of alloys and revolutionary materials for medical devices.

Founded in 1970, Fort Wayne Metals is a leading manufacturer of medical materials, producing precision wire and components. The company’s materials are used in guidewires, stents, embolic filters, pacemaker leads, neurostimulation leads, endoscopy, orthopaedic devices, and more.

Fort Wayne first set up in Castlebar in 2002 and now employs 95 staff, who help it manufacture products for medical device companies in Ireland, Europe and Asia. It is the company’s only manufacturing facility outside of the US.

Speaking at the official opening, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said: “Fort Wayne Metals is very well-established in Castlebar, having first set up operations here 17 years ago.

“This major investment shows the company is committed for the long term. Essential components for medical devices which can improve and save lives are manufactured here and sold around the world.

“Congratulations to the local staff and management team who will be joined by 80 new employees over the next 5 years. The Government, through IDA Ireland, will continue to work with Fort Wayne as the company expands in the years ahead.”

CEO of Fort Wayne Metals, Scott Glaze, said: “This expansion is a testament to the hard work and talent of our Irish employees.

“Their expertise and dedication have been fundamental to the growth of Fort Wayne Metals Ireland, and I have every confidence that they will be successful as they take on the challenges of manufacturing precision nitinol wire for our customers around the world.”