Software company ActiveCampaign continues to expand Dublin team

As its customer base increases, ActiveCampaign is hiring for roles in engineering, product and technical support at its Dublin office.

ActiveCampaign, a company creating software for customer experience (CX) automation, is continuing to expand its team in Dublin to support its growing European userbase.

Last August, ActiveCampaign opened a new European headquarters on Dublin’s Charlemont Street and said it would create 200 jobs. The hub currently employs 81 people – 47 of whom were hired in 2020.

At the moment, the company is recruiting for salespeople, a database reliability engineer, product and technical support staff and CX and implementation specialists.

“We have doubled our headcount in the Dublin office since the start of the pandemic and we currently have dozens of open positions for this region,” ActiveCampaign founder and CEO Jason VandeBoom told Siliconrepublic.com.

“The team in Dublin has worked incredibly hard to support our growing customer base in Europe. Small and medium-sized businesses are busy adapting to new challenges, and ActiveCampaign is here to support them and help companies better connect with their customers.”

ActiveCampaign’s platform allows clients to access pre-built marketing automations for segmentation and personalisation across email campaigns, social media, messaging and more. Its tech can be integrated with Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, Salesforce and more.

The company’s number of active customers surpassed 120,000 in October, jumping from 100,000 in May. It achieved record usage in the third quarter of 2020, with 2.8bn experiences automated weekly and 130m monthly campaigns.

On the back of this user growth, the Chicago-headquartered company plans to double its global employee headcount by the end of 2021. As well as its offices in the US and Ireland, the company also has a base in Sydney.

ActiveCampaign has also made three senior appointments this year to help manage its ongoing expansion. Jenny Coupe, previously a senior director at Akamai Technologies, joined as vice-president of revenue marketing in April. Weisen Li joined as vice-president of revenue operations from Narvar; and Deborah Wiltshire, now the company’s vice-president of corporate marketing, brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role from her time at Elastic, Cloudera, Cisco and more.

“I’m equally proud and humbled by the growth and resilience of my team this year,” said VandeBoom. “This has been a year of tremendous challenge for everyone, and the ActiveCampaign team and community have risen to the challenge as demonstrated by our growth. I’m most proud of the number of customers we’ve been able to add to our community and support their transition to digital marketing.”

Learn more about jobs at ActiveCampaign here.