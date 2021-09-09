Amazon to create 500 new jobs at its first Irish fulfilment centre

Recruitment for engineers, HR and IT professionals, finance specialists and operations managers has begun ahead of the centre’s opening in 2022.

Amazon has today (9 September) announced it will create 500 permanent jobs at its planned fulfilment centre in Dublin.

Recruitment has already begun for several roles, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists and operations managers.

The centre, which will be located in Dublin’s Baldonnell Business Park, will be the company’s first Irish fulfilment centre. It will hold millions of items to be packed and posted across Ireland and Europe.

Recruitment for the Amazon teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin next year once the centre opens in spring 2022.

Amazon will also open a second delivery station in Dublin this autumn to serve customers in the surrounding area. The delivery station will create more than 20 permanent jobs, as well as several driver positions for Amazon Logistics delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Stefano Perego, VP of Amazon’s fulfilment centre operations in Europe, said the company was delighted to open its first fulfilment centre in Ireland.

“We are excited to be creating 500 new permanent roles which offer competitive wages, excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for our employees.

“The new state-of-the-art fulfilment centre and delivery station are a further sign of our commitment to the communities in which we operate. The new teams will play a crucial role in providing faster delivery to customers across Ireland including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.”

Amazon has had a presence in Ireland since 2004. In 2006, it opened a customer service centre in Cork and in 2007 Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its first infrastructure region outside of the US in Ireland.

Last year, the company said it would create 1,000 jobs in Cork and Dublin over the following two years, bringing its Irish workforce to 5,000.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “It is great to see Ireland continuing to attract investment and playing such an important part in the future plans of this global company. Amazon’s ongoing commitment to Ireland is most welcome.”

People interested in applying for jobs at Amazon in Ireland can visit the Amazon Jobs website.