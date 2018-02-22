Ammeon creates 100 new Dublin jobs in engineering expansion

Ammeon enables IT acceleration across a plethora of industries.

Dublin IT professional services consultancy Ammeon is to create 100 new jobs in software engineering and consultancy over the next 18 months.

Ammeon is looking for experienced engineers and new graduates to join their software engineering division.

– FRED JONES

Ammeon employs over 165 people, with the majority based in the company’s Dublin city centre headquarters and a smaller number in its UK and European offices.

Founded in 2003, the company has been growing rapidly in recent years, with new offices opening in Belfast, London, Belgrade, and Stockholm.

Spearheading digital disruption

Clients include financial institutions, telecommunication providers, automotive, transportation, government organisations as well as the European space agency.

“Here at Ammeon, we have built the largest indigenous team of professional service consultants focused on accelerating IT delivery and innovation,” said Ammeon CEO Fred Jones.

“In this rapidly changing landscape, IT acceleration is the road to survival and companies need a strategy to arrive at a future where they are relevant and still in business. Ammeon’s cutting-edge services are the vehicles to success as we enable our customers to deliver their software and services in a faster, more cost-effective way to their end consumer.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of the growing demand for Ammeon’s world-class services. Successful applicants for our newly announced positions will be joining our workforce in our DevOps, Cloud, Integration and Automation practices,” Jones said.

The announcement was made today by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD.

“Remaining flexible, innovating and making the most of emerging technologies strengthens businesses’ ability to thrive in a dynamic international market environment,” Humphreys said.

“I would like to congratulate the team here on progressively evolving and responding to market opportunities, which has paved the way to this significant jobs announcement today.”

Ammeon is an example of a software services provider that has used innovation to adapt, grow and respond rapidly to the changing needs of the market, said Niall O’Donnellan, manager at Enterprise Ireland’s ICT and International Services division.

“We welcome today’s announcement of 100 new jobs at Ammeon and will continue to deepen our engagement with the company across all business functions to support its ambitious growth plans.”

O’Connell bridge, Dublin. Image: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock