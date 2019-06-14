Anam Technologies to hire 40 and open new IFSC headquarters

Anam Technologies announced at the unveiling of its new IFSC headquarters that it will bring its employee headcount up to 80 in 2019.

Telecoms firm Anam Technologies has revealed its new group headquarters at the IFSC in Dublin along with plans to double its headcount to 80 in 2019.

The news was announced by Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, who said: “Anam’s impressive global growth is a great showcase for Irish innovation supported by Enterprise Ireland. Dr Noel Kelly, Anam CEO, and his leadership team [demonstrate] how Irish export companies can scale their business in Europe, Asia and further across the global stage in the Americas, while also bringing the global telecoms industry together by hosting major industry events.”

Kelly, who was also on hand to celebrate the news, added: “I am very proud of our international team in Anam for delivering our global ambition, through their hard work, professionalism and innovation. Working with our channel partners, Anam has succeeded in building a customer base that now spans all continents.”

The launch also attracted scores of senior telecoms executives visiting Ireland as part of Enterprise Ireland’s Asia Week. Anam is an Enterprise Ireland client company.

A mobile telecoms company, Anam provides message filtering services for big mobile operators such as Digicel, HGC and Telenor. In 2018, it announced that it had drummed up more than €2m in investment from various backers. It had previously attracted funding from BMS Finance.

While it is headquartered in Dublin, Anam also has a hub in Kuala Lumpur, out of which it runs its Asian operations, where the company has indicated it has observed a lot of growth. It has further bases in the Czech Republic, Egypt, Jamaica, Malta, Nigeria, Kenya and Pakistan.

Anam is currently recruiting across a broad swathe of disciplines for its international business including operations, analytics, signalling and security areas.

The IFSC in Dublin, Ireland. Image: UTBP/Depositphotos