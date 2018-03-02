All Advice People Employers Jobs
50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices
Jobs
Staff at Apex Fund Services were celebrating in the snow. Image: Denis Hyland

50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices

2 hours ago90 Views

Apex opens its new office in Carrigtwohill, bringing 50 jobs to Cork.

Financial services provider Apex Fund Services has revealed today that it will bring on 50 new employees at its newly expanded office in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Apex, established in Bermuda in 2003, is the world’s eighth-largest funds administrator and has operated in Ireland since 2007.

Apex specialises in delivering fund administration and middle-office services to hedge funds and asset managers around the world.

The firm currently employs more than 1,200 staff across 38 offices, including offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo, and administers close to $350bn in assets.

Apex is actively recruiting experienced professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce to fill the roles in Cork. It has specified that it is particularly interested in graduates from University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology and Waterford Institute of Technology, given the office’s proximity. More information can be found here.

Speaking at the opening of the new office, Apex Ireland managing director Bryan Atkinson said: “Rapid expansion at Apex is driving the demand for additional talented resources across the group globally.

“Ireland is one of the world’s largest financial hubs and an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo.”

He emphasised the large role Brexit has played in increasing Ireland’s attractiveness as a base of operations. “With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability, and we are in the perfect position to service that business.

“Apex Ireland employs a dynamic team and provides a unique opportunity for those interested in working in the financial services sector to learn and gain invaluable experience at a global business.

“We have invested in the new office for our Cork team to support this ongoing expansion as we look to increase headcount here in the coming 12 to 18 months.

“It’s an exciting time for Apex and for the Irish employee population, providing more room for progression and exposure to learning new products as we expand.”

Eva Short
By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Careers reporter at Silicon Republic who, coincidentally, was raised in Silicon Valley and has been nicknamed a ‘digital native’. Her passions include Pomeranians, witchcraft, skincare, wearing exclusively dark colours and eating. When she’s not writing about tech professionals, she’s working backstage at festivals, yelling at musicians, and amassing a collection of crumpled gig tickets to stick on her wall.

More from careers

50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices
‘Every day is a school day and I enjoy the challenges that brings’
50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices
‘I became known as someone who could drive change’
50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices
Intercom to almost double its staff over next 18 months
50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices
14 new jobs for Mayo start-up Payslip as it secures €1m investment

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading