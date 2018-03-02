50 jobs for Cork as Apex Fund Services opens new offices

Apex opens its new office in Carrigtwohill, bringing 50 jobs to Cork.

Financial services provider Apex Fund Services has revealed today that it will bring on 50 new employees at its newly expanded office in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Apex, established in Bermuda in 2003, is the world’s eighth-largest funds administrator and has operated in Ireland since 2007.

Apex specialises in delivering fund administration and middle-office services to hedge funds and asset managers around the world.

The firm currently employs more than 1,200 staff across 38 offices, including offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo, and administers close to $350bn in assets.

Apex is actively recruiting experienced professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce to fill the roles in Cork. It has specified that it is particularly interested in graduates from University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology and Waterford Institute of Technology, given the office’s proximity. More information can be found here.

Speaking at the opening of the new office, Apex Ireland managing director Bryan Atkinson said: “Rapid expansion at Apex is driving the demand for additional talented resources across the group globally.

“Ireland is one of the world’s largest financial hubs and an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo.”

He emphasised the large role Brexit has played in increasing Ireland’s attractiveness as a base of operations. “With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability, and we are in the perfect position to service that business.

“Apex Ireland employs a dynamic team and provides a unique opportunity for those interested in working in the financial services sector to learn and gain invaluable experience at a global business.

“We have invested in the new office for our Cork team to support this ongoing expansion as we look to increase headcount here in the coming 12 to 18 months.

“It’s an exciting time for Apex and for the Irish employee population, providing more room for progression and exposure to learning new products as we expand.”