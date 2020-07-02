AquaQ Analytics creates more than 120 new jobs in Belfast

Big data firm AquaQ Analytics plans to double its workforce in Northern Ireland as part of an £8.3m investment.

Belfast-based tech company AquaQ Analytics is creating more than 120 new jobs, which will double its workforce.

The firm specialises in high-speed, time-sensitive database solutions and provides big data expertise to blue-chip clients across multiple industries, including specialist data management, data analytics and data mining services.

The new jobs are part of an £8.3m investment. Recruitment is already underway, with 35 of the jobs in place. The company is still looking for software engineers, Kdb+ and q developers, and data and business analysts. The big data firm is looking for both graduates and experienced hires, and all employees are currently working remotely from home.

Northern Ireland’s economy minister, Diane Dodds, said the news is welcome as work to rebuild the economy post-pandemic begins.

“Big data is a rapidly growing area of Northern Ireland’s tech sector. It is important to utilise and optimise data to obtain valuable business information that will help to revive industry sectors like hospitality and tourism following Covid-19,” she said. “Once all are in place, the jobs will contribute over £3.2m of annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Jonny Press, chief technology officer at AquaQ Analytics, said the company has invested in new premises as part of its expansion with plans to move in when the time is right.

“These jobs will enable us to broaden the skillset across our team, increase the global reach of our business and meet the needs of our growing client base,” he said.

“The area of big data technology is something that we recognise will be of great importance to the wider tech sector, particularly as companies look at new ways to innovate due to Covid-19. As part of this, we are excited to be involved in the Girona collaborative growth programme supported by Invest NI and bring our big data expertise to [Northern Ireland’s] first smart micro-grid energy project.”

Invest NI is offering AquaQ Analytics more than £860,000 of support towards the creation of 123 new jobs. Brian Dolaghan, Invest NI’s executive director of business and sector development, spoke about the “longstanding relationship” Invest NI has with AquaQ Analytics.

“It is this exact partnership approach which is catapulting the company forward and I look forward to seeing where this expansion takes it in the future,” he said.