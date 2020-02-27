Bazaarvoice to hire 50 new staff for Belfast R&D lab

Bazaarvoice will be hiring software engineers, designers, UX professionals, business developers and more for its first international R&D lab in Belfast.

Bazaarvoice, a ratings and reviews software provider, has announced plans to recruit for 50 new people at its Belfast site over the next nine months.

The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, first set up in Belfast in 2017. Since then, it has relocated to a new building on Castle St and has grown its team to 58 staff members.

The jobs being created at Bazaarvoice in Belfast are set to include software engineers, research and development experts, designers, UX professionals and business developers.

The company’s recently appointed CEO, Keith Nealon, is originally from Dublin. Now based in Austin, Nealon said he is happy that the business is expanding its presence in Northern Ireland.

“New product innovations and acquisitions focused on driving measurable results for our customers have extended our leadership position and set us up for the next chapter in our company story,” Nealon said.

“I am excited to lead the business into its next phase and excited that Belfast will play a crucial role in the company’s global operations as we grow.”

The company’s growth in Belfast will see Bazaarvoice establish its first international R&D lab. The company’s vice-president of R&D and Belfast site lead, Seamus Cushley, described the expansion as an important move for the company’s European presence.

“The team in Belfast is creating business-critical software that directly impacts how some of the world’s best brands run their businesses and interact with their customers,” Cushley said.

“There are not many companies here with true potential to scale which also offer their teams the opportunity to deliver products that are used by millions of people every day.”

Cushley added that by the end of 2020, Belfast will host around 10pc of the total workforce at Bazaarvoice. “We are keen to recruit smart, curious, enthusiastic people from diverse backgrounds to join the team at this exciting point in our evolution,” he added.