US biopharma company Beckman Coulter now hiring in Clare

New recruits across quality management, production science, biostatistics and more will help the company as it continues to manufacture Covid-19 antibody tests.

US biopharma company Beckman Coulter has announced plans to hire more than 30 new staff members at its Irish site in Co Clare. The company already employs more than 400 people in Ireland and new hires will join existing staff at its recently expanded facility in Tulla.

Positions currently being advertised by the company include supplier quality managers, production scientists, finished goods planners, quality engineers, biochemists, biostatisticians, transportation specialists and more.

Site director Orlaith Lawler said her team is “delighted to announce” 30-plus open positions. “These roles are the result of the significant investment into expanding the facility over the last two years.”

The recruitment drive will help the firm as it continues to manufacture a key serology product for Covid-19 testing. The product is an assay involving an immunoglobulin G test that detects the antibodies produced by a person and can help determine if they have already been infected and if they might be immune to the virus.

The Tulla-based facility is manufacturing the assay, which is now available in countries accepting US FDA emergency use authorisation. It is not a test for Covid-19, but can give researchers and medical staff a better chance of understanding the numbers of asymptomatic or recovered Covid-19 cases.

According to Beckman Coulter, the FDA said antibody tests could one day help support decision making on whether people can return to work. The pharma company recently announced a partnership with Lenco Labs in the US to bring more than 20,000 of these tests to New York.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to contribute to the worldwide fight against Covid-19,” Lawler added. “We are very proud of our employees who have been working around the clock across multiple Beckman Coulter sites and time zones to bring these tests so quickly to the market.

“These [new roles] offer prospective employees the opportunity to get involved in some very exciting projects and initiatives from their start. Here they will influence and shape the success of these new business areas while growing their careers at Beckman Coulter.”

For more information on the open roles at Beckman Coulter in Co Clare, visit its jobs portal here.