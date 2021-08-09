Bionical Emas to create 35 jobs with new Westmeath facility

The new facility is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 with room for further expansion in the future.

Contract research organisation Bionical Emas is building a European storage, distribution and labelling facility in Westmeath.

The new 7,000 sq ft facility will create 35 local jobs for the midlands region and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Founded in 2009, Bionical Emas provides a range of services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sector in the EU, US and Asia-Pacific.

The new temperature-controlled facility will be used to store, distribute and label medicinal products for use around the world.

Following the new build, Bionical Emas plans to expand its operations further, growing its headcount in Ireland across clinical development, early-access programmes and clinical trial supply.

The company’s CEO, Jonathan Waring-Hughes, said Ireland is a great location for further expansion.

“Our selection of the midlands region creates a unique opportunity to tap into the local life science talent and infrastructure,” he said.

“The addition of this state-of-the-art facility will further enhance our global service offerings and enable us to deliver a unique, seamless approach to bring life-changing medicines to patients around the world.”

The Irish operation will be led by Bionical Emas’s director of operations Philip Dunne. “As a native of the midlands area, I am proud to be leading this exciting project for Bionical Emas,” said Dunne.

“Accessing the amazing talent in the region, in addition to the great transport links, will ensure we can continue to build on the market-leading services that Bionical Emas are well known for around the world.”

Minister of state at the department of enterprise, trade and employment Robert Troy, TD, said this is a welcome announcement for the midlands.

“I am delighted that Bionical Emas has announced plans to establish a European storage, distribution and labelling facility in Kilbeggan,” he said.

“[It] demonstrates the midlands has the skills, talent, people and connectivity that will enable companies like Bionical Emas to embed and grow their operations here.”