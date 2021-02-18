BT announces 70 jobs for new Dublin procurement company

BT Sourced will be based at Grand Canal Plaza and will be looking for professionals across IT, networks, connectivity, procurement analytics and more.

BT Sourced, a new procurement company owned by global communications provider BT Group, is set to open in April and will be recruiting for more than 70 new roles in Dublin.

BT announced late last year that it was changing its existing procurement capability as part of cost-saving efforts, with the establishment of a new spin-out subsidiary based in Dublin.

This new company will “challenge the traditional ways of buying goods and services”, BT said, through AI-powered digital technology and partnerships with suppliers and start-ups.

It will manage a budget of around €14.8bn and will lead BT’s move towards sustainable sourcing. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions in the company’s supply chain by 42pc by 2030.

BT Sourced

BT Sourced will be based at Grand Canal Plaza, where new hires will be working across IT, networks, connectivity, services, and procurement analytics and transformation.

Cyril Pourrat, chief procurement officer for BT Group, described Dublin as a “vibrant city” with a “truly global outlook”.

“We’re looking for diverse, entrepreneurial and talented professionals to join our organisation and help build something from the start,” he said.

“BT Sourced will play a major role in BT’s transformation, drawing on the best technology and people to speed up and simplify the way we manage BT’s third-party spend worldwide.”

The expansion will be supported by IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “BT’s decision to establish its new procurement company, BT Sourced, in Dublin is a strong endorsement of the deep pool of tech talent in Ireland.

“This new company will play a strategically important global function for the BT Group. Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work.”

To learn more about jobs at BT Sourced, visit its careers page here. There are 20 openings currently listed on the site, including procurement managers, buyers and data scientists.