Full steam ahead: Rail and electricity engineering firm Camlin creates 298 jobs

Camlin, an engineering firm based in Lisburn, has today (16 October) revealed that it will take on 298 new recruits at its Northern Irish headquarters in a £28m investment. Recruitment is well underway and 98 of the roles are already in place. These jobs will generate more than £9.5m annually in salaries to the local economy.

Camlin develops and supplies engineering solutions across a broad swathe of industries, though it primarily serves the rail and electricity sectors. It operates in 21 countries worldwide and currently employs 251 people at its Lisburn site.

Invest Northern Ireland (NI) has offered the company £5m worth of support, close to £1m of which is research and development (R&D) assistance partially funded by the European Regional Development Fund. This fund is made available under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020. Camlin also cited the Enterprise Europe Network, and the international partners it connected with therein, as being vital to the development of its latest technology.

“Camlin is a high-tech manufacturer and this significant expansion marks an exciting chapter in the strategic growth of the business,” commented Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton while celebrating the news. “We have been working closely with Camlin to help the company realise its global potential. Our offer of £5m will support the company’s multimillion-pound investment in R&D, skills, property and job creation.

“These commitments will see Camlin’s future research, engineering, design and manufacturing activities centred in Northern Ireland, which is positive news for our local engineering sector.”

John Cunningham, Camlin’s chief executive, said: “This major investment is part of an ambitious and strategic growth plan designed to help us increase our global sales and market presence. Innovation through new product development and training for our workforce has been a major focus for us as we work to position ourselves competitively to successfully enter new high-value markets.

“Our ethos is based around delivering high-tech solutions and our new staff are involved in leading edge technologies across R&D and manufacturing disciplines. This new building is giving us the scope to accommodate an increased workforce and fully implement our growth plans.

“We are delighted with the support we have received from Invest NI, which has enabled us to recruit new staff quickly and develop new products with global sales potential.”