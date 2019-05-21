Carne Group to create 250 new jobs in Kilkenny and Wexford

Irish-founded financial services player reveals a vision for Ireland’s regional future.

Fund management firm Carne Group is planning to create 250 new regional jobs over the next three years in an investment supported by the Irish Government through Enterprise Ireland.

The company, which currently employs more than 50 people at its constantly expanding financial services centre in Kilkenny, is opening a new financial services centre in Wexford, with recruitment currently underway for 50 highly skilled positions across a broad range of disciplines.

‘Carne is helping asset managers to revolutionise how they meet their data, due diligence, compliance, risk and operational requirements’

– YVONNE CONNOLLY

Carne is hiring for multiple positions within risk management, compliance and operations, and is also looking to recruit IT developers, IT architects, data miners, cybersecurity experts, financial crime specialists and business analysts.

World-class services

“We believe that Wexford and Kilkenny can provide us with the next generation of asset management experts to join our rapidly expanding Irish business,” said Carne Group Ireland CEO Yvonne Connolly.

“Carne is helping asset managers to revolutionise how they meet their data, due diligence, compliance, risk and operational requirements, and providing them with the management information they need to control their business.”

Founded in 2004 by John Donohoe, Carne claims to be the largest independent provider of fund management company services in Ireland as well as a leading global provider of governance and substance to asset managers with assets of $1trn under management.

The expansion enables Carne to further strengthen its client offering in the investment fund governance solutions sector as it experiences rapid growth due to greater regulation and increasing demand from investors for independent oversight of assets.

“Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Carne Group over a number of years, both in Ireland and overseas, in supporting the company’s growth plan to become a market leader in fund services,” explained Kevin Sherry, executive director of business development at Enterprise Ireland.

“For many of the global fund managers that have chosen Ireland, Carne Group has become a key partner in Ireland and internationally in the provision of a range of world-class fund services. It is exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength to strength with the opening of its new regional site and the announcement of the creation of new jobs here in Wexford and Kilkenny, which Enterprise Ireland is pleased to support. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to work with Carne Group as it increases scale and further expands its global market reach in delivering on its ambitious growth plan,” Sherry added.

Carne Group has more than 500 clients and employs more than 220 people currently. The company has 10 offices spread across major fund domiciles and asset management locations, including Ireland, the US, Luxembourg and the UK.

“Today’s announcement is another excellent example of the funds industry, through member firms like Carne, bringing highly skilled employment to towns and cities across Ireland, and building on the 16,000 direct jobs which are already contributing to economy,” added Pat Lardner, CEO of Irish Funds.