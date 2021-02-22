Analytics software firm CIM to expand Irish base with 85 new roles

The Sydney-headquartered company, which develops analytics software for buildings, was founded by Irishman David Walsh.

Building analytics software company CIM is planning to expand its Irish operation over the next three years.

The Australian company opened a European headquarters in Dublin in 2019, and plans to add a further 85 people to its team in Ireland in the next 36 months. It has already hired for EMEA leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations.

The business currently has offices in Sydney, Dublin and London, and employs 43 staff globally.

CIM creates analytics software for the operation of large buildings. Its Peak platform integrates building intelligence, machine learning and mechanical engineering with the aim of improving efficiency and sustainability across property portfolios.

The business was founded in 2013 by Irishman David Walsh, who moved to Sydney more than a decade ago. Before this, he worked in Ireland and Germany as a systems engineer and consultant for SAP and Intel, and as a director of technical services for a design, building and property company.

“Bringing the business to Ireland was always an ambition of mine and since we set up our European HQ here in 2019, we have gone from strength to strength,” Walsh said.

“Since the advent of Covid, we have experienced a significant upturn in demand from building owners and managers looking to improve their operations – particularly in the area of sustainability.

“We are currently very focused on supporting clients with buildings running at reduced capacity, ensuring energy is only being consumed in the areas and at the times needed.”

Paul Walsh, who is general manager of CIM’s EMEA operations and brother of CEO David Walsh, said the growth of the business in Ireland has “accelerated faster than expected”.

“As we expand, we’ll need to add roles, not only to the commercial side of the business, but also on the engineering and customer success teams, to ensure Peak’s offering continues to deliver,” he added.

The company’s customers include manufacturing facilities, real estate investment trusts, cultural institutions and property portfolio owners and operators. It aims to use real-time, data-driven insights to help property operators maximise efficiency to reduce costs and boost sustainability.