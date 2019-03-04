These 7 companies are all hiring engineers right now

There are so many companies searching high and low for the best and brightest engineers. Here are just some of the firms hiring in this area right now.

Engineers Week 2019 kicked off on 2 March. It announced a series of about 600 events designed to highlight the opportunities available in the world of engineering.

Engineers have always been, and continue to be, massively in demand. As a career, it promises to command a lucrative salary and give ample opportunity to flex problem-solving skills. It is a sector as engaging as it is rewarding.

There are plenty of organisations hiring engineers right now, and we’ve collected some of the most prestigious opportunities for you here.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT is the technology arm of multinational insurance firm Liberty Insurance. It provides specialist enterprise applications to the parent company so that it can best serve its customers. In order to achieve this, it is constantly on the hunt for engineers and has a number of positions available now.

Johnson & Johnson EDC

The Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre (Johnson & Johnson EDC) specialises in the maintenance and development of technologies for life sciences giant and (literal) household name Johnson & Johnson. These technologies range, according to software development manager Michelle Finnan, “from ERP systems to data analytics to digital health”. It has available roles for engineers.

Workhuman

Workhuman, formerly known as Globoforce, provides an employee experience management platform that helps companies keep their workers motivated and happy by ensuring their achievements are recognised. It has an array of positions available at its Dublin hub, including roles for engineers.

MSD

MSD is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. It develops and manufactures medicines across a broad swathe of therapeutic disciplines. It is hiring automation engineers and equipment engineers at its Dublin hub, and has other engineering roles available in Cork.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard is determined to maintain its position as a financial giant. To stay ahead of the curve, it deploys some of the most cutting-edge technologies to refine and build upon the services it offers to millions of customers worldwide. In Dublin, it has openings for a variety of engineering roles.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is one of the largest asset managers in the world. It oversees assets worth trillions of dollars and leverages cutting-edge technology to make sure it executes these duties with excellence. It has had an Irish presence since 1996. Currently, it has software engineering roles available at hubs in both Dublin and Galway.

Verizon Media

Verizon Media recently changed its name from Oath. Though it has undergone a few rebrands, its functions have remained the same – Verizon Media oversees the digital brands of its parent company, Verizon. Under its wing, it has major websites such as Yahoo, Tumblr and HuffPost, to name but a few. It has a vibrant Dublin team and is currently recruiting software engineers and DevOps engineers.

