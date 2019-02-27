Take a sneak peek at the Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre

We headed down to Limerick to learn more about the technology being produced at the Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre.

Johnson & Johnson is, in a very literal sense, a household name. It is one of the most recognisable brands in the world and produces a variety of cupboard staples likely to be found in almost any home.

Yet though its ubiquity can’t be denied, you may still be surprised at the sheer scale of the firm and its number of different subsidiaries. The life sciences giants has fingers in an abundance of pies ranging from vision care to pharmaceutical development. Down at the Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre in Limerick, however, the focus is on cutting-edge technology.

“We specialise in the maintenance and development of J&J’s most valuable technologies, ranging from ERP systems to data analytics to digital health,” explains Michelle Finnan, a software development manager at the Limerick centre. “We do this by focusing on accelerating the delivery of quality solutions to our customers – mainly doctors, nurses, patients – and all while internalising the intellectual property of this very important technology to Johnson & Johnson.”

Being embedded in fast-paced technological development makes for an ideal place to start one’s career, or at least it certainly did in the case of software developer Julie Harding. Harding, who has been with the company since she was a graduate.

“[It has] really encouraged me to choose my own career path by helping me to identify what steps I need to take to get where I want to be,” she said. “[It has provided] me with all the support I need in the form of training or any technologies that might help me.”

“What makes for a great Johnson & Johnson employee is someone who is first and foremost passionate about software development,” added Alan Webb, a digital software development manager at the company. He added that the ideal prospective candidate for the firm is one “always seeking to improve how they do things, likes to be challenged and likes to challenge others.”

Should you be successful in your application, Webb notes, Johnson & Johnson promises a vibrant social scene and ample opportunity to foster genuine connections with peers. “We have a lot of sports and social events here and we feel that getting involved with your team really helps our teams work better together.”

To take a further look into life at the Johnson & Johnson EMEA Development Centre in Limerick, check out the video interviews above.