These 18 companies are all hiring graduates right now

Taking your first steps into the job market? These companies all have exciting opportunities worth checking out, from grad programmes to entry-level roles.

Embarking on a job search as a graduate is never without its challenges, but setting out in the midst of a global pandemic has made it even harder. To help, we’ve rounded up some of the companies that are hiring graduates at the moment.

If you’re a more experienced professional, make sure to check out our other hiring lists too. They include a list of companies currently recruiting in Cork and the US companies seeking new staff members across Ireland.

Accenture

Accenture offers robust graduate programmes across analytics, consulting, software engineering, cybersecurity and business and technology integration. Each stream offers competitive graduate salaries, the company told us. Applications for the 2021 programme opened recently and you have until 16 October to get yours in. Learn more here.

Bristol Myers Squibb

For graduates hoping to get some experience in pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb is one to watch. Its early-career positions include rotational programmes that last between two and four years, as well as fellowships and internships. The closing date for graduate applications is 16 October. Visit its careers portal here.

BT

BT Ireland hires graduates through its commercial management pathway, a two-year programme focused on managing contracts with customers, suppliers and partners. Successful applicants take part in rotations, spanning such topics as business law, negotiations, change management and more.

Applications for BT’s programme will be opening in October, but anyone can express their interest now using this link.

Civil service

There are a number of graduate positions open in the Civil Service right now, too. It’s currently recruiting for entry-level candidates in software development, infrastructure and operations and networks and cybersecurity. The closing date for applications is 24 September. Find out more on PublicJobs.ie.

Deloitte

Deloitte’s graduate programme promises to make successful applicants an “important part of the team from day one”. As well as opportunities in audit and assurance, actuarial, soliciting and tax, it also has dedicated technology programmes.

The programme is open to graduates in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast and the deadlines for applications span October and November. Read more about it here.

EirGrid

EirGrid, the state-owned electric power transmission operator in Ireland, will be hiring up to 20 graduates for its 2021 programme across its Dublin and Belfast teams. Applications will open up on 30 September. Keep an eye out for that here.

EY

EY is another great company to consider if you’re a graduate. At the moment, it has more than 270 graduate opportunities available for its 2021 programme. These span five different areas: assurance (audit), consulting, IT data analytics and cyber, strategy and transactions and tax.

To learn more about graduate careers at EY, you can visit its student hub or check out its careers portal.

Gamma

Based in Dublin, Gamma is a software and data services provider focused on reducing risk through location intelligence. Gamma is currently hiring for a master’s graduate with skills in maths, statistics or machine learning to develop a new product – AddressLink – that provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial properties in Ireland. Learn more about the job at GradIreland.

Grant Thornton

Another consulting firm worth checking out is Grant Thornton. It employs more than 1,400 people in seven offices across Ireland, with global operations in more than 143 countries. Its graduate programme is now open for its offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Longford and Kildare. The closing date is 14 October and interviews will take place between 19 October and 4 November. Learn more on its graduates portal.

Host Ireland

Host Ireland Business Broadband works to bring connectivity solutions to its clients. Led out of Dublin, it has a data centre in the city and caters to such clients as The Marker Hotel and Compub. At the moment, it’s hiring for an entry-level operations and network engineer to build and configure radio equipment, schedule installs, trouble shoot devices and more. Find out more here.

Huawei

Global telecoms business Huawei offers industry solutions across networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services. The company’s Irish sites are in Dublin, where it has told Siliconrepublic.com it will be hiring for graduates and entry-level roles. Keep an eye out for updates here.

Intel

Technology company Intel is headquartered in California. Its Irish team is looking for candidates across manufacturing and facilities, software, hardware and AI and there are currently a number of graduate vacancies at its Leixlip site, such as UPW/IWS and sit and building services engineers. Read up on them yourself on its jobs site.

KPMG

KPMG promises “hands-on client responsibility” for graduates, as well as support, challenging projects and more. You can apply to the company’s graduate programme now, which spans audit and assurance, tax consulting, deal advisory and consulting. The deadline is 14 October. Learn more here.

Mastercard

Technology is a fast-paced, evolving field in which you can learn a lot. Mastercard is offering to help graduates take their first steps into the industry with a number of vacancies at its Dublin Tech Hub, located in Central Park in Leopardstown, Dublin. Visit its jobs page to learn more.

Ornua

Ornua, the dairy co-operative owned by Bord Bia, is also currently hiring for its 2021 graduate programme. The 18-month programme offers the opportunity to potentially work and live overseas. It involves structured rotations, classroom-based and self-directed learning and mentoring across IT and computer science, engineering, supply-chain management and more. Check out the details here.

PwC Ireland

PwC is another company recognised for its graduate opportunities. Applications for its graduate programme are open now and must be in before 5pm on 14 October. With offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, current openings for graduates span assurance, tax and risk assurance. Learn more here.

Qarik

Qarik, a software company led out of New York, recently announced 50 new jobs for Belfast. Among them will be a number of roles specifically geared towards graduates, with opportunities in data science, software engineering, DevOps and UX design. Keep an eye on its website for updates.

Trojan IT

Trojan IT is an accounting-software and cloud-based solutions development company located in Roscommon. It’s currently hiring for a web developer. This will be an entry-level role, seeing the successful applicant leading a project for 18 months and designing modern interfaces. Apply before 18 September. Find out more here.