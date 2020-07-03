10 US companies hiring in Ireland right now

Many US sci-tech companies have a major presence in Ireland. Want to know which ones are hiring at the moment?

While Silicon Valley is largely considered the epicentre of tech firms in the US, Ireland has its own version in the form of Silicon Docks, where many multinational tech companies have set up shop. But it’s not just that one location where US businesses have put roots down in Ireland.

Major US sci-tech companies are located all over the country and are responsible for a massive amount of employment here. And while many of their offices may be temporarily out of use due to current restrictions, plenty are still recruiting. Here are some US employers currently hiring in Ireland.

Citi

Citi was one of the first international banks to set up in Ireland. Now it has more than 2,000 employees in Dublin, who are typically based at its offices on North Wall Quay.

The company is currently hiring for a number of roles in Dublin, including UX designers, audit managers and DevOps and automation engineers.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet is a global provider of business data and analytics solutions. The company is regularly adding to its Dublin team, including people with financial backgrounds.

Currently, it’s hiring for a number of roles in Dublin, including a principal engineer, senior software engineer, senior finance analyst and senior business data analyst.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services firm Fidelity Investments is hiring for a number of tech roles at the moment. We spoke to Fidelity Ireland’s head of HR, Conor McDonnell, last month about which skills will stand out to his team in remote interviews.

In particular, the company is looking for level-four and level-five senior software engineers, principal engineers and senior software quality engineers.

HubSpot

In March of this year, HubSpot announced its plans to recruit for 450 new jobs in Dublin over the next three years after opening a new EMEA headquarters.

With recruitment pressing ahead, its careers page has more than 30 job openings on it at the moment, ranging from software engineers and developers to customer success managers and technical support.

Intercom

While Intercom started in San Francisco, it was founded by four Irishmen, so it’s no surprise that the messaging platform company has an office in Dublin, where most of its engineering takes place.

At the moment, Intercom is hiring in Ireland for a number of roles in sales, product management, marketing and software engineering.

Johnson & Johnson

Household name Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest biotech companies in the world, employing more than 126,000 people across the globe.

Johnson & Johnson companies have been operating in Ireland for 80 years and the business is currently hiring for a large number of roles across its Irish sites, particularly in manufacturing and quality. For example, its Vision Care Ireland site in Limerick is looking for a manufacturing engineering manager.

LinkedIn

At the beginning of the year, US tech firm LinkedIn announced plans for a major campus in Dublin due for completion in 2023.

While a mass return to physical offices isn’t on many people’s minds right now, the social media company is still recruiting in Ireland and is currently looking to fill roles in sales, relationship management and content.

Mastercard

US payments giant Mastercard announced a major investment in Dublin earlier this year with plans to create 1,500 jobs at a new Leopardstown campus.

As the company’s recruitment plans continue, it currently has a number of roles in Ireland available, including software development engineers, security engineers and software developers.

MSD

Pharma company MSD employs 2,500 people in Ireland across its five sites in Tipperary, Cork, Carlow and Dublin. The company has strong recruitment plans for the rest of the year, aiming to fill 200 roles at its Irish facilities.

MSD is looking to hire in the areas of engineering, quality control, environmental health safety and operations in Ireland at the moment.

Slack

US tech firm Slack has unsurprisingly been busy in the current crisis, with many teams relying on its messaging platform to communicate while working remotely.

Slack is currently hiring for its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, primarily for roles in sales, marketing and customer experience, but also for an associate software engineer in infrastructure.

Updated 12.37pm, 3 July 2020: This article was updated to remove Bristol Myers Squibb from the list.