These companies are all hiring in manufacturing right now

Some of the biggest companies in the world call Ireland their home, and these ones are all hiring in manufacturing right now.

Things such as globalisation, growth of emerging markets and new technologies have all totally transformed the manufacturing industry in the last 20 years. Amid the upheaval, Ireland has managed to establish itself as a top location for global companies to set up operations.

According to one of the latest reports by Investec Manufacturing PMI, Ireland’s manufacturing sector grew in June, driven by higher demand. Evidently, the industry in Ireland is looking healthy, so what better time to look into manufacturing as a potential career?

If this sounds like something you want to get involved in, these companies are all hiring right now.

Entekra



Entekra is an off-site framing manufacturer based in Co Monaghan that also has a manufacturing plant in California. It provides off-site framing for both residential and commercial construction, with a particular emphasis on the US housing market.

Following a $55m investment, the company recently announced that it is to hire 100 highly skilled employees in areas such as engineering, design and finance.

It is hiring right now across an array of professional disciplines.

MSD

MSD is one of the largest and most well-known life sciences companies in the world. It has had a presence in Ireland for more than 50 years and currently employs more than 1,700 people across its four sites in Ballydine (Tipperary), Brinny (Cork), Carlow and Dublin.

It has an array of positions available in manufacturing, engineering and processing.

Combilift



Combilift is one of the largest employers in Monaghan. It exports 98pc of its production to 85 countries around the world.

In late April, the company revealed that it is to open a new €50m global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Annahagh, Co Monaghan, creating 200 jobs.

It is seeking applicants for various roles.

Apple

At this stage, Apple really needs no introduction, especially in Ireland where its presence has inspired controversy.

The company recently opened its new Cork facility, but it has remained tight-lipped on any real details about what kind of work will go on there.

We do know, however, that the tech firm is taking on manufacturing engineers for the manufacturing graduate programme at its premises in Cork.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) develops and manufactures drugs across a number of therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV, psychiatric disorders, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

The company’s state-of-the-art facility at Cruiserath, recently announced to be operational, has inspired rapt attention and interest in the Irish life sciences sphere.

It has a number of roles in manufacturing and ops at Cruiserath available now.

DecaWave

DecaWave is an Irish chipmaker that offers ultra-wireband (UWB) wireless technology. Its technology plays a key role in enabling IoT technology, so says CEO Ciaran Connell, by providing precise location and connectivity for applications to identify the location of any object, person or place within centimetres.

The company announced early in 2018 that it had raised $30m in funding and will create 100 new jobs over the next three years.

DecaWave is hiring engineers in Dublin.

Are you interested in joining the top sci-tech employers building their profile on Siliconrepublic.com? Email our team at employers@siliconrepublic.com to learn more.