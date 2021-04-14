ConsenSys set to hire after closing €54.3m funding round

Blockchain company ConsenSys will be looking to fill 50 new jobs this year, most of which will be open to people in Dublin.

Ireland’s blockchain industry could be in for a boost as US company ConsenSys is set to grow its headcount in Dublin.

ConsenSys has closed funding of $65m (€54.3m) for its decentralised finance and Web3 applications, which it will bring together with enterprise blockchain infrastructure. The round saw contributions from Mastercard, JP Morgan and UBS as well as a number of blockchain companies, such as Fenbushi and Protocol Labs.

The software company evolved from the restructure of Ethereum and has since made a number of acquisitions, including JP Morgan’s Quorum and Brooklyn start-up Fluidity.

The company has a history of growth in Ireland, announcing new roles in May 2018 and, later that same year, publicising its plans to double its headcount.

Commenting on reports of this new recruitment drive, a spokesperson for the company told Siliconrepublic.com: “ConsenSys has approximately 50 roles open globally at the moment, with another 50 opening up over the rest of the year.”

Most of the new roles will be open to people who work in Dublin, which the spokesperson said is one of its “major hubs”. However, as ConsenSys operates in a decentralised model, the majority of the roles are non-location specific.

Speaking about its latest round of funding, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin said: “When we set out to raise a round, it was important to us to patiently construct a diverse cap table, consistent with our belief that similar to how the web developed, the whole economy would join the revolutionaries on a next generation protocol.

“ConsenSys’ software stack represents access to a new automated objective trust foundation enabled by decentralised protocols like Ethereum.

“We are proud to partner with pre-eminent financial firms alongside leading crypto companies to further converge the centralised and decentralised financial domains at this particularly exciting time of growth for ConsenSys and the entire industry.”

Learn more about working life and career opportunities at ConsenSys here.