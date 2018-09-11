Deloitte to take on 280 new graduates across Ireland

As well as 280 new roles, Deloitte is launching its online self-assessment tool designed to help graduates find the best programme for them.

Professional services firm Deloitte has today (11 September) revealed that it has 280 graduate positions available across the company. There are roles available at offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Galway.

Deloitte is seeking applicants across a broad variety of disciplines. Prospective graduates can join one of the following programmes: audit and assurance, tax, consulting, corporate finance, risk advisory, technology consulting, actuarial reward and analytics, and the apprentice solicitor programme.

Deloitte is also taking this opportunity to promote its new online self-assessment tool called Find Your Fit. The tool is designed to help graduates ascertain which of the many programmes available would best suit their unique skillsets.

“Our diverse offering of programmes is suitable for graduates across any number of disciplines, and we are looking forward to hearing from students from a range of backgrounds,” said Orla Graham, chief human resources officer at Deloitte Ireland. “We are committed to helping graduates achieve success by providing high-quality learning and support programmes at every stage of their career, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills they need to advance.”

As well as having newly created graduate roles, Deloitte is keen to highlight the 130 experienced hires it is seeking across the firm. It has open positions across all operating areas of the business including (but not limited to) tax, integration, cyber and forensics, blockchain, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Interested parties can find out more here.

“Our focus is on developing leadership capabilities in all our people and giving them the chance to experience and realise the careers they aspire to,” said Brendan Jennings, CEO of Deloitte Ireland. “As our business grows, we’re excited to hear from people who are keen to work in and contribute to a challenging but inclusive and enjoyable workplace, where the focus is on making a positive and tangible impact in their teams, for the clients they work with and also in the broader society in which the firm operates.”

For more information about the Deloitte graduate recruitment drive, you can visit the graduate landing page.