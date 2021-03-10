All Advice People Employers Jobs
From left: Brendan Marry, financial accountant; Una O’Neill, head of talent; Paul Carr, iQ development team lead; and Justin Lawless, CEO. Image: Intact

New jobs on the way for Dundalk software developers

1 minute ago6 Views

Software development company Intact has begun its recruitment drive for 40 new hires across Ireland and the UK.

Intact, a software company headquartered in Dundalk, Co Louth, has said it will hire for 40 new jobs across Ireland and the UK this year. The group has seen growing demand for its enterprise resource-planning and business-management software recently, creating opportunities for software developers, software support staff and project and account managers to join its team.

As well as its HQ in Dundalk, Intact has offices in Cork and Wicklow in Ireland and Hemel Hempstead and Warrington in the UK. It said that a lot of the roles will be based in Dundalk, while some will be remote in Ireland. New hires will bring the company’s headcount across Ireland and the UK to 200.

Intact CEO Justin Lawless spoke about the career progression new hires can expect at the company. “At Intact, we don’t just develop software, we develop our people too,” he said. “We’re excited to be recruiting new talent at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges.

“Our ability to attract talented professionals and offer them a rewarding career path has helped Intact grow rapidly over the last number of years. We are committed to investing in our people to ensure Intact’s growth always supports our vow to help customers operate at their best.”

Intact has been operating since 1992 when it was founded by accountant Paul Marry and Lawless, a programmer at the time. Since then, its customer reach has grown to more than 21,000 users across more than 2,500 companies in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The company has received four consecutive Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards since 2016 and was recognised with a Great Place to Work award in 2018. Last year, Lawless was named one of Europe’s top 25 software CEOs by The Software Report.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa Ardill joined Silicon Republic as senior careers reporter in July 2019. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. She is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. Lisa was appointed careers editor in January 2021.

