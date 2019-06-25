Dynamic Signal opens Belfast office and creates 100 jobs

Employee communication and engagement platform Dynamic Signal will hire 100 people at a new Belfast technology centre.

The Silicon Valley-based software firm creates technology that allows companies to communicate with their employees across all devices with targeted, relevant news, information and updates. According to the company, its software is used by more than 30pc of the Fortune 500 including UPS, Telefónica, Volvo Group, Nestlé and BMW.

Recruitment at the new technology centre in Belfast will be primarily for software development and customer success roles. Dynamic Signal hopes to have all the roles in place in the next three to four years. The average salary for the roles will be in the mid-£30,000 range. Invest NI has offered the company £650,000 towards the creation of the new roles and, once in place, the jobs will generate £3.4m in wages for the Northern Irish economy.

“Managing employee communications across dispersed teams can be a challenge for large organisations,” said Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland (NI). “Dynamic Signal has taken an innovative social media approach to enable large businesses to effectively connect with employees and to allow them to effectively communicate with their peers.

“The company has identified growth potential and this new technology centre in Belfast will provide the team needed to develop new products and services, while also targeting developing markets in Europe and the UK.”

Hamilton met with Steve Heyman, co-founder and chief operating officer at Dynamic Signal, to welcome him – and, by extension, the firm – to Belfast.

Heyman said: “Dynamic Signal’s platform serves companies with upwards of 500 employees, and in particular those with a high number of deskless or dispersed employees see the greatest benefit from our innovative solution. Our software allows company communication, HR and marketing teams to segment staff and tailor different messages to different user groups, which we see as a real strength of our offering.

“This new centre in Northern Ireland will play an important role as we expand our products and services, and look to grow our global customer base.”