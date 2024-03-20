Ethos Engineering to create 250 new jobs over five years

In Ireland, Ethos Engineering is currently recruiting graduate engineers, full-stack developers and multiple senior electrical engineering roles.

Dublin-headquartered engineering company, Ethos Engineering, is growing its team following the announcement of a new partnership with private equity firm Exponent.

Founded in 2005, Ethos Engineering provides mechanical and electrical engineering services to multiple sectors, including data centres, commercial, health and pharma and industrial.

As well as its Dublin headquarters, the company has offices in Galway, Cork and London. In 2021, it announced it was hiring 150 people over four years.

It has today (20 March) revealed plans to hire 250 new staff members over the next five years. This recruitment drive has been made possible by its partnership with the London-founded Exponent. The firm also has locations in Amsterdam and Dublin, and it invests across Europe. Details of its investment in Ethos Engineering are not yet known.

‘Landmark moment’

Ethos Engineering is aiming to expand its market reach using Exponent’s network and funds. The company already operates in 19 countries.

Ethos Engineering chief executive Greg Hayden described the partnership and recruitment announcement as “a landmark moment” for the company. Commenting on the company’s work in the data centre market, Hayden said, “Demand for data is continuing to grow and it is vital that data centre owners deliver their services in a way that is sustainable and energy efficient. That’s where Ethos excels, as a trusted partner to our clients.”

“We look forward to expanding our capabilities on foot of this investment from Exponent. Their track record of working with growing businesses makes them the perfect fit for us.”

Hayden also paid tribute to Ethos Engineering’s “incredible employees who deliver award-winning work”, as well as the company’s clients, industry partners and supporters including Enterprise Ireland.

John Moore from Exponent said Ethos Engineering has built “a great business with a strong culture and real technical expertise, addressing exciting end markets”.

More information on the roles at Ethos Engineering is available on its website. It currently has vacancies for multiple Irish-based roles include senior electrical engineer, graduate and intern engineers and software developers.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.