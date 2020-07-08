US consulting firm Envorso to open new centre in Belfast

Founded by Fermanagh native Adrian Balfour, the company will hire 19 people at its new Belfast base by the end of 2021.

Seattle consulting firm Envorso announced today (8 July) that it will open a professional services centre in Belfast, creating 19 new jobs for the region.

Founded by Adrian Balfour, an entrepreneur from Fermanagh, Envorso plans to roll out the new jobs by the end of 2021.

The new centre marks Envorso’s expansion outside of the US, where it currently employs around 50 people.

Envorso partner Brian Taylor will lead the Northern Irish team, which Invest NI will support through an investment of £95,000.

The company said that new hires will be earning average annual salaries of £40,000.

Envorso’s services help companies with new business capabilities, reducing costs, improving compliance and driving new revenues through disruptive technologies. Specialising in such services as data analytics, smarter working, legacy migration and leveraging cloud and IoT, its clients include Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Aptiv and Microsoft.

Speaking about the announcement, Balfour said that the new facility in Belfast will help Envorso realise its ambitions for expanding across the UK, Irish and European markets.

“We have seen rapid growth of our business in the US since our formation in 2016 with expansion in the automotive and financial services sectors,” he said.

“As a Northern Ireland native, I know what this country has to offer, but I have been really impressed by the quality of talent here and the engagement between business, government and academia.

“I am confident that locating this new hub here in Northern Ireland will provide the best platform for us to expand into Europe.”

Kevin Holland, CEO at Invest NI, added: “Adrian Balfour has a strong pedigree as an entrepreneur and successful businessman with his interests also extending to US Rugby Union and farming.

“It is wonderful to see him choose his native Northern Ireland to grow his new business and bring back some of this knowledge, connections and expertise to benefit our local economy.”

To keep up to date with vacancies at Envorso, visit its careers page here.