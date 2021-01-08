IT firm Ergo to hire 60 as part of ‘aggressive’ growth plan

The Dublin-based company said it is expanding after seeing increased demand for its IT services in 2020.

Ergo is creating 60 new jobs this year as part of a multimillion-euro investment in its cloud and managed services portfolio.

Recruitment has already begun and will continue throughout the year for roles in areas such as business development, Azure cloud architecture, cloud software engineering, business change and project management.

The Dublin-headquartered company said that its “aggressive growth plan” was driven by the shift to remote working in 2020, which encouraged many organisations to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration plans.

Ergo added that it has seen “explosive growth” in its cloud platform, modern workplace, business application and data practices, and expects this momentum to continue into 2021.

“Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward,” said John Purdy, CEO of Ergo.

“The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities.”

Ergo was founded nearly 30 years ago and now has a team of more than 450 IT professionals in Dublin and Cork. It offers managed IT services, IT resourcing and consultancy services, working with clients across Ireland including Noonan, Dairygold and Grant Thornton.

The company said that its latest recruitment drive will help develop its capability as a Microsoft partner, along with other areas of the business. It is looking to increase its expertise in DevOps, serverless architecture, containerisation, analytics, security and governance.

“One size doesn’t fit all, which is why we have always made it our business to tailor solutions to each client’s unique requirements,” added Jimmy Sheahan, chief commercial officer of Ergo.

“We will further develop that capability in 2021.”