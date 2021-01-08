All Advice People Employers Jobs
John Purdy stands in a suit in an office. Behind him is a screen that says 'Ergo'.
Jobs
Ergo CEO John Purdy. Image: Ergo

IT firm Ergo to hire 60 as part of ‘aggressive’ growth plan

7 hours ago143 Views

The Dublin-based company said it is expanding after seeing increased demand for its IT services in 2020.

Ergo is creating 60 new jobs this year as part of a multimillion-euro investment in its cloud and managed services portfolio.

Recruitment has already begun and will continue throughout the year for roles in areas such as business development, Azure cloud architecture, cloud software engineering, business change and project management.

Click here for top employers hiring right now.

The Dublin-headquartered company said that its “aggressive growth plan” was driven by the shift to remote working in 2020, which encouraged many organisations to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration plans.

Ergo added that it has seen “explosive growth” in its cloud platform, modern workplace, business application and data practices, and expects this momentum to continue into 2021.

Hiring Now

“Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward,” said John Purdy, CEO of Ergo.

“The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities.”

Ergo was founded nearly 30 years ago and now has a team of more than 450 IT professionals in Dublin and Cork. It offers managed IT services, IT resourcing and consultancy services, working with clients across Ireland including Noonan, Dairygold and Grant Thornton.

The company said that its latest recruitment drive will help develop its capability as a Microsoft partner, along with other areas of the business. It is looking to increase its expertise in DevOps, serverless architecture, containerisation, analytics, security and governance.

“One size doesn’t fit all, which is why we have always made it our business to tailor solutions to each client’s unique requirements,” added Jimmy Sheahan, chief commercial officer of Ergo.

“We will further develop that capability in 2021.”

Sarah Harford
By Sarah Harford

Sarah Harford joined Siliconrepublic.com as sub-editor in July 2019, after a few years working in business and tech journalism. When she’s not stressing out about spelling and grammar, she’s usually listening to Abba and arguing about the best way to make tea.

More from careers

John Purdy stands in a suit in an office. Behind him is a screen that says 'Ergo'.
The new year could bring new opportunities for your career
John Purdy stands in a suit in an office. Behind him is a screen that says 'Ergo'.
Medallia to establish sales and support hub in Ireland, creating 100 jobs
John Purdy stands in a suit in an office. Behind him is a screen that says 'Ergo'.
Shopify to hire engineers in Ireland in new-year recruitment drive
John Purdy stands in a suit in an office. Behind him is a screen that says 'Ergo'.
100 software jobs announced at Genesys in Galway

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading