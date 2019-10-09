Texas software firm ESO to hire 120 at Belfast engineering centre

ESO will recruit 120 professionals in Northern Ireland to support the software products it creates for North American emergency services providers.

Health and safety data software firm ESO is set to establish an engineering centre in Belfast with the support of Invest NI, creating 120 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

“This investment by ESO to create 120 jobs is a welcome addition to our region’s thriving tech sector. ESO considered a number of potential locations for this investment and following an extensive evaluation, I am delighted that it chose Northern Ireland,” said Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton.

ESO delivers a range of software tools and products to emergency medical services, fire departments and hospitals in North America. The Texas-based company was founded in 2004 and has its headquarters in Austin, as well as hubs in Dallas and Des Moines.

Chris Dillie, president and CEO of ESO, said: “We believe smart data is changing the world in which we live, helping us make more informed decisions about how we approach healthcare and public safety.

“Through our range of software products, we are leading the data charge for the emergency services community to make informed decisions. This ultimately translates into healthier and safer communities.”

Dillie went on to say that ESO identified Northern Ireland as the ideal location to establish its new centre due to the “exceptional talent pool” as well as the support offered by Invest NI.

“We’re looking for A-plus talent to join our Belfast team to build on our product portfolio and help our customers be successful,” he continued.

Invest NI has pledged £78,000 towards the creation of the roles over the next few years. ESO is hiring for a broad range of competencies such as software, engineering, HR and operations.

Just yesterday, Janssen Sciences Ireland announced plans to hire 200 full-time employees at its new biomanufacturing facility in Ringnaskiddy, Co Cork.

The Cork expansion, Janssen noted, will allow it to further meet global demand for biologic medicines in the areas of multiple myeloma, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.