Did you hear about the new jobs announced in Ireland this week?

Good news if you’re looking for a role in Ireland’s tech scene: this week we reported on a total of 140 roles announced across the island of Ireland.

If you’re on the job hunt in Ireland, you may be excited to hear that there were a number of new roles announced across the island this week.

Fintech platform provider TradeIX revealed plans to expand its Dublin headquarters, creating 70 new positions in the process. The company is seeking applicants for roles in engineering, sales, customer service and product development.

“We are building the world’s first distributed trade finance platform powered by Corda blockchain technology, and the Irish operation plays a pivotal role in developing and scaling the company’s solutions,” said TradeIX founder and CEO Robert Barnes while celebrating the news.

In Galway, Australian prepaid payments company EML Payments is set to establish an innovation hub that will take on 20 new recruits. The firm landed on Irish shores last year after acquiring a majority stake in an Irish fintech company, PerfectCard.

Also in Galway – this time in Tuam – 50 new jobs are to be created by autonomous vehicle firm Valeo. The company will set up a research, development and innovation centre, which will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in Ireland.

This week in Careers, we also spoke to some professionals already working in tech about the finer details of their roles. We chatted to Yohana Munoz, a customer service executive at Workhuman, about what her role is like. The variety it brings, she explains, is challenging and fascinating in equal measure, though it does also mean that time management is vitally important.

We also caught up with Shane Murphy, a UX/UI designer at Accenture, to hear about his career path, which has seen him take up a variety of different roles, ranging from construction to professional artistry. Murphy talked us through his journey and dispensed his key nuggets of advice for anyone looking to successfully navigate a career pivot.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.