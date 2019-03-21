Belfast financial services firm HNH to take on 14 new recruits

HNH will invest more than £1.3m to expand its forensics practice, open a transactions services division, and create a mergers and acquisitions team.

Belfast-based financial services company HNH is set to create 14 new roles in the Northern Irish capital as a result of an investment of more than £1.3m. The company has said that there are positions available at all experience levels including managerial and directorial roles.

At the moment, the firm offers a diverse range of services in corporate finance, business restructuring, forensic accounting, recruitment and human capital advisory. This new investment, supported by Invest NI, will allow the company to add a transactions services division as well as a mergers and acquisition tax team. HNH also plans to further expand its forensics practice.

“Global economic growth has created opportunities in the financial advisory market and we are keen to act quickly to take advantage of this,” explained HNH director Wayne Horwood. “In particular, we are aiming to increase the number of clients we have in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland and so, as well as substantially expanding our workforce, we’ll be carrying out a range of promotional and marketing activity.”

George McKinney, Invest NI director of technology and services, praised the fact that the new roles will offer “an attractive range of employment opportunities for graduates and experienced professionals”, adding that it will generate almost £640,000 in additional salaries for the Northern Irish economy.

McKinney added: “Northern Ireland’s position as a hub for financial services continues to strengthen and we are seeing both inward investors and indigenous companies like HNH benefiting from the local talent and expertise available here.”

This announcement follows on from the spate of finance-oriented roles announced last week across the island of Ireland. Finance platform TradeIX announced that it is set to expand its Dublin headquarters and create 70 new roles. It is hiring in the areas of engineering, sales, customer service and product development.

Meanwhile in Galway, Australian payments company EML Payments is opening an innovation hub that will hire 20 new people. The investment, backed by both IDA Ireland and the Irish Government, will help EML expand its European offerings.