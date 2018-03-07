231 new jobs announced in Dublin across 8 high-growth companies

231 new jobs, created with the support of IDA Ireland, are being offered by companies operating in a variety of disciplines in business and technology.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, has revealed today (7 March) the creation of 231 jobs in Dublin across eight high-growth companies from Europe and the US.

The influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The eight companies represent a variety of disciplines in the technology and business sectors. There is a range of roles on offer in areas such as sales and marketing, software services, and tech support.

“Ireland has indeed been the beneficiary of significant FDI from some of the biggest companies in the world. We intend to be just as successful in securing investment from companies in new and emerging sectors,” said Minister Humphreys, speaking at the announcement.

“All of the companies here today, who are at the forefront of their technologies, have been identified as having high-growth potential.

“It is terrific news that they have decided to locate in Ireland. I look forward to their future expansion here and wish them all the best.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, also welcomed the news and extolled Ireland’s attractiveness on a global scale for early-stage businesses.

“IDA Ireland’s high-growth businesses represent an increasingly important part of Ireland’s high-tech business ecosystem.

“Ireland remains a compelling location for early-stage start-up companies to service a growing customer base in Europe.”

IDA Ireland has focused more on early-stage businesses as part of its strategy of late. It is through this strategy that a lot of project wins were achieved, such as Indeed.com, Riot Games and Etsy.

Affirma Consulting to make 50 jobs available by 2020

Affirma Consulting, an award-winning full-service IT consulting firm, has announced that it will open a new office in Dublin and create 50 jobs by 2020. The company offers a range of professional services to clients across a large swathe of industries in countries around the world.

The decision to open on Irish shores comes as part of a larger strategy to grow in European markets. You can find more information on the 50 new roles here.

SentryOne will take on 50 new employees by the end of 2021

SentryOne is a technology company that provides software solutions to monitor, diagnose and optimise server performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments on the Microsoft data platform.

The company is opening SentryOne EMEA in Dublin, the firm’s first international office, and plans to take on 50 employees in sales, engineering, R&D, product management and customer support by the end of 2021. More details can be found here.

131 jobs across six top companies

The remaining 131 jobs are spread across six firms.

Sojern is a provider of data-driven traveller marketing that serves thousands of businesses in the travel industry, such as Samsonite, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Singapore Airlines.

The company revealed the continued expansion of its European headquarters in Dublin for its RevDirect offering, a service that helps hotels increase their direct bookings. The firm plans to more than double in size by 2020, growing to a team of 56 with the creation of 36 new jobs. For more details, visit its careers page here.

Vivino, which claims to be world’s most downloaded wine app and largest wine marketplace, began operations in Ireland in early 2017. The company currently employs 12 and will more than double its operation with the addition of 15 jobs in 2018. Vivino’s team in Ireland works across customer experience, sales and operations verticals. More information is provided here.

Finally, each of the following companies announced 20 jobs.