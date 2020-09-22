Insurance Office of America announces 40 new tech roles for Belfast

Insurance Office of America will be hiring for software developers, data analysts, IT support and more at its new technology centre in Northern Ireland.

Insurance and risk-management provider Insurance Office of America (IOA) has today (22 September) announced a new technical development centre in Northern Ireland.

The Florida-based company will be hiring for 40 new jobs at the centre in Belfast, spanning software development, data analytics and more. Recruits will help the business develop its new platform, SimplyIOA, which is a quote-and-buy insurance service. They will also give “technical expertise and operational support” across the organisation.

SimplyIOA draws on data science and machine learning. Through the platform, users can compare insurance quotes and buy home and car coverage online.

IOA’s president of personal lines and small business unit, Brian McDowell, is originally from Northern Ireland. He said: “For a project of such strategic importance, it was vital that the team responsible for development and implementation be of the highest calibre.

“Northern Ireland had a strong insurance sector, the technical skills and expertise, and the work ethic we needed to accomplish our goals.”

The company’s expansion into Belfast is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland with funding of more than £445,000. Invest Northern Ireland CEO, Kevin Holland, said that IOA’s new centre is of “real strategic importance”, contributing almost £1.8m in wages to the region’s economy.

“As well as offering roles in software development, data analytics, data science and IT support with very attractive salaries, the company is also committing to a programme of skills, development and training for the new recruits,” Holland added. “This training is at both a management and technical level to ensure the staff are at the forefront of advancing industry developments.”

According to McDowell, 21 of the 40 roles are already in place and all new hires are currently working from home. To learn more about working life and vacancies at IOA, visit its careers portal.