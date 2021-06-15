New jobs for Wexford following Scurri investment

Scurri’s team will expand over the next two years following a year of growth driven by rising e-commerce demand and challenges arising from Brexit.

Delivery management software company Scurri has secured €9m in investment to drive further growth in the UK.

This investment will create new jobs at Scurri, almost tripling its workforce. The Irish company, which currently employs 45 people, expects to reach a staff of more than 120 within the next two years following this recruitment drive.

The bulk of these new jobs will be based at Scurri’s headquarters in Wexford, however the company also plans to expand its UK presence. It currently has an office in London.

Jobs will be created across engineering, product development, customer support, sales and marketing.

More information on roles available at Scurri can be found via the company website.

Scurri’s cloud-based software enables e-commerce through delivery management. Its services include accurate labelling, shipment tracking and analytics. Clients include eBay, Vision Direct and Gousto.

Transaction volume and value at Scurri have both doubled year-on-year and the company has become profitable ahead of schedule. This has been attributed to increased online shopping during the pandemic alongside the complications that arose for retailers shipping to and from the UK following Brexit.

“The pandemic and the resulting acceleration of e-commerce adoption as well as trading and logistic complexities arising from Brexit have essentially resulted in significantly increased demand for reliable delivery management software and solutions,” said Scurri CEO and founder Rory O’Connor.

“For Scurri, this effectively represents a number of years’ advancement of the UK market in terms of online penetration and hence our need to now advance our growth and investment plans.”

The Wexford company already sees more than 70pc of its revenue coming from the UK market and this new investment will be used to support further growth.

Gresham House Ventures led the €9m round, with continued investment from existing backers including Irish investor Pa Nolan.

“Scurri has seen consistent strong growth in recent years, offering online retailers levels of functionality previously only available to the largest players,” said Thomas Makey, investment director at Gresham House.

“Led by a high-calibre management team, Scurri’s market-leading delivery management platform is well positioned in a structurally growing space, and we look forward to supporting the business in its next stage.”

Scurri raised €1.5m this time last year and has now secured total funding to date of €15.3m.