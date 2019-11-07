Telecoms contractor KN Circet to hire 600 in Dublin

KN Circet already has 200 roles in place and plans to hire an additional 400 over the next 12 months.

Today (7 November) telecoms provider KN Circet revealed its 18-month recruitment plan to take on 600 people in Dublin. Over the past six months, the company has put 200 roles in place, and it expects to hire an additional 400 over the next year.

KN Circet managing director Damien Gallagher confirmed that the positions are in areas such as administration, fibre splicing, cabling and smart metering installations.

“KN was established in 2002, and I suppose over the last 17 years we’ve grown substantially – from initial turnover of €10m to €340m forecast this year. We’ve been in the telecoms industry for all that period and, in addition, in the power industry and the rail industry,” Gallagher said

“So, we’ve grown our business from Ireland and then moved into the UK and internationally.”

Training investment

The company is also launching a new training school in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, investing €500,000 in the project, which can facilitate up to 2,000 people per year.

Alongside traditional classrooms, the academy will focus on scenario-based training including a mock street, outdoor electrical poles, an underground space and more.

Local TD Eoin Ó Broin praised the news, calling it a great development for the local area of Rathcoole and Clondalkin “both in terms of the highly skilled jobs that will be created but also the fact that you’ll have trainees coming in for their education”.

“That’s an additional boost for the local economy,” Ó Broin added.

KN Circet, formerly known as the KN Group, merged with French telecoms provider Circet in 2018. Earlier this year, Eir selected KN Circet to build the optical distribution network as part of the development of its €500m fixed broadband network.

Other KN Circet clients include Virgin, SSE Airtricity, Siemens, Shannon Airport, BT, the London Underground and more.

Yesterday, travel sales technology platform Travelport confirmed that it will hire 22 people at a new inside sales centre in Dublin. Initial hires will be in the areas of sales, account management and customer support.