Engineering start-up to bring 46 new jobs and £2.8m investment to Antrim

MAW Engineering will establish a new manufacturing facility in Toome, Co Antrim, creating 46 new positions.

MAW Engineering, a start-up specialising in the manufacture and assembly of walking floor trailers and vehicle bodies, has announced an investment of £2.8m in a new commercial vehicle venture in Toome, Co Antrim.

The project will include a new purpose-built manufacturing facility and 46 new jobs in Toome, including roles in finance management, administration and HR.

Candidates are currently being sought for the new positions, with 26 jobs already in place. Invest NI has offered £322,000 to MAW Engineering to support its expansion.

Bill Montgomery, director of advanced manufacturing and engineering at Invest NI, said: “This new venture by Mark Cuskeran, a veteran of the commercial vehicle sector, will bring a range of products to the market that can be custom designed to a customer’s specific needs.”

Montgomery also noted the company’s plans to expand into markets including Britain, the Republic of Ireland and Europe.

“Through this strategic focus and ambitions for success in external markets, MAW Engineering will contribute to the economic growth of NI, including over £1.28m in additional salaries each year,” he added.

Cuskeran, who is managing director of MAW Engineering and co-founded the company last year, said: “We have over 20 years in the commercial vehicle sector and see significant opportunities in national and international markets. The support that Invest NI has provided has helped get the business up and running quickly, and will support the business to grow and achieve business success in the commercial vehicle sector.

“Our team already has significant experience in manufacturing, transport and logistics. We are looking forward to bolstering this further through the new jobs we are able to create, bringing new talent to the company.”

The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will cover 57,000 sq ft and will house the development and assembly of the products, which are regularly used in the transport of biomass, general haulage, construction equipment and delivery vans.