70 jobs for Derry as MetaCompliance invests millions in expansion

Northern Ireland’s growing cybersecurity scene has received another boost as MetaCompliance announces a spate of new roles.

MetaCompliance, a company that develops cloud software for the cybersecurity and compliance sectors, has announced that it will invest more than £4.5m and create 70 jobs at its technology hub in Derry, Northern Ireland, to bolster its efforts to grow business in new markets in the US and Europe.

The new roles will also reportedly help develop the firm’s foray into the cybersecurity learning market via cloud-based solutions.

Invest NI has offered the firm almost £700,000 to support the new roles and the company’s market development. The roles will, according to Invest NI, generate £1.9m annually for the local economy in additional salaries.

“MetaCompliance is already a strongly established business within the cybersecurity sector,” said John Hood, multi-sector director at Invest NI. “The creation of these jobs will build upon its previous success and help the company to expand its presence in the north-west, the cybersecurity market, and in new markets.

“We have worked with MetaCompliance for many years, helping it to reach its full business potential, and I am delighted to see the business continuing to expand and succeed.”

Robert O’Brien, chief executive at MetaComplaince, said Invest NI’s support is “fundamental” to the company’s continued growth, allowing it to position itself in the best possible way to advance in European and US markets.

“Our ambition is to be internationally recognised in our field of expertise,”O’Brien added. “We have seen a rapid global increase in the demand of cybersecurity products and services, particularly since GDPR has been implemented.”

Also announcing roles today is Meath-based fintech Prepaid Financial Solutions, which confirmed plans to hire 50 at a new hub in Trim amid a €50m investment. While the company had initially aimed to be based in Navan, announcing recruitment plans there in the first quarter of 2019, a combination of extenuating factors and issues arising with planning spurred the firm to look at a new location.